BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory for all of WNY.

The advisory is in effect 9pm today through 4pm Friday for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties. Several inches of snow with freezing rain tonight through Friday.

The advisory is in effect from 10pm today through 4pm Friday for Erie, Orleans, and Genesee Counties for several inches of snow.

The advisory is in effect 1am Friday through 7pm Friday for Niagara and Orleans Counties for several inches of snow and strong winds.

Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 20s this afternoon. Snow arrives tonight across the Southern Tier and spreads northward. Snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain well south of Buffalo. Snow will taper off Friday afternoon with 4 to 7" totals across the area. Saturday will be breezy with highs near 30. More snow for the region on Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few flurries, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow and freezing rain, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow likely, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 30.

