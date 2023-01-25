Winter Weather Advisory for all of Western New York through 10pm today

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for all of Western New York through 10pm today. Expect 2 to 4" of snow with locally higher amounts north of Buffalo. Snow will mix with sleet and rain this afternoon especially south of Buffalo. The wintry mix changes to all rain this evening and then back to snow tomorrow morning.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow arrives, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Wintry mix, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow, low 30s.

