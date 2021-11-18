Winter Weather Advisory for a portion of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory for S.Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and McKean county from this evening until 1pm Friday. Generally 3-5" possible with localized higher amounts in most persistent snow 5-7". Low visibility at times and rapidly changing road conditions expected

Today begins with a soaking rain and gusty breeze as temperatures fall into the 40s. The air will continue to cool this afternoon reaching the 30s and kicking on the lake snow machine shortly after dinner. The snow bands will focus on S. Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties Thursday evening into Friday morning. Lake snows will diminish during the day on Friday leaving 3-5" of fresh snow over the S. Tier with Buffalo and the Northtowns only seeing occasional bursts of snow with temps in the 30s for daytime highs. The weekend will start out dry with sun & clouds and a cool 43F on Saturday, but clouds will increase on Sunday as scattered showers will arrive during the afternoon and increase through the evening with temps again in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: 50

AFTERNOON: 43

Morning rain/ Evening snow showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 39

Snow showers

SATURDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 43

Sun & Clouds

SUNDAY

MORNING: 37

AFTERNOON: 45

Increasing clouds with PM rain showers

MONDAY

MORNING: 31

AFTERNOON: 39

Windy with Lake Snow