Winter Weather Advisory continues for Southern Tier Friday

Lake effect snow showers this morning
7 First Alert Forecast 5 a.m. Update, Friday, November 19
Posted at 7:12 AM, Nov 19, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory for S.Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and McKean county until 1pm Friday. Generally 3-5" possible with localized higher amounts in most persistent snow 5-7" as lake snow continues early Friday morning in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus county. Low visibility at times and rapidly changing road conditions expected.

Snow bands will continue to focus on S. Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties into Friday morning. Lake snows will diminish during the day on Friday leaving 3-5" of fresh snow over the S. Tier with Buffalo and the Northtowns only seeing occasional bursts of snow with temps in the 30s for daytime highs. The weekend will start out dry with sun & clouds and a cool 43F on Saturday, but clouds will increase on Sunday as scattered showers will arrive during the afternoon and increase through the evening with temps again in the mid 40s. A large scale weather system will bring gusty winds and snow to start the holiday week.

FRIDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 39
Breezy & cold with snow showers

SATURDAY
MORNING: 39
AFTERNOON: 43
Sun & Clouds

SUNDAY
MORNING: 37
AFTERNOON: 45
Increasing clouds with PM rain showers

MONDAY
MORNING: 31
AFTERNOON: 39
Windy with Lake Snow

TUESDAY
MORNING: 29
AFTERNOON: 35
Windy with Lake Snow

