Winter Weather ADVISORY Wednesday - Thursday for all of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather ADVISORY Noon-10pm Wednesday for So. Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany counties and from 4pm Wednesday-6pm Thursday for No. Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties. A combination of snow/sleet/freezing rain will produce slippery travel across WNY. Scattered power outages and some tree damage is possible. Up to 2" of snow is expected along with .3" of ice. Roads and sidewalks may become very treacherous.

