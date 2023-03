Winter Weather Advisories posted for most of Western New York today.

Winter Weather Advisory 6am Tuesday through 8am Wednesday for Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Allegany Counties for 3 to 6" of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory Now through 5am Wednesday for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties for 4 to 7" of snow.

Steady snow arrives Tuesday and continues through early Wednesday with several inches of snow for parts of the area. Buffalo and Niagara Falls will receive 1 to 3" of snow with 3 to 7" of snow elsewhere. The highest amounts will be along the Chautauqua Ridge.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with snow, upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Slight rain chance, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.