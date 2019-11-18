Menu

Winter weather advisories issued for 9 Northeastern states

Posted: 12:43 AM, Nov 18, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-18 00:43:57-05
The Monday morning commute may be difficult in parts of the Northeast.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for nine states in that region, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Coastal cities like Boston and Providence will mostly experience rain, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said. Rain is likely in New York and Washington, DC, but the temperatures won't drop below freezing, the weather service predicts.

However, a wintry mix will move inland and may transition into snow over cities like Albany, New York, and Burlington, Vermont, Chinchar reported. That weather may last through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service station in Burlington says icy roads should be expected Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the weather service said. "Please allow extra time if travel is necessary."

The storm is created by a low-pressure system off the Carolinas that tracked up the East Coast. The storm will interact with a trough over the Midwest and send gusts and wintry weather to areas of the Northeast, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

The nation was pounded by unexpectedly heavy storm last November that dropped snow across much of the Northeast.

