Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Western NY into Monday afternoon

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties through 1pm Monday afternoon.

Expect 2 to 6 inches of wet snowfall between now and Monday morning, the lighter totals being realized in places like Orchard Park, with the higher tallies likely across the higher terrain of the Southern Tier.

The wave of Low pressure responsible for this steady light snow will depart to our east early Monday morning. Some leftover lake enhanced flakiness will continue early on Monday primarily well south of Buffalo. Most of Monday will likely just be overcast (something we've become used to this month). Temperatures stay in the lower 30s.

Tuesday will bring a weakening cold front that will spark a few flurries. Temperatures will remain close to freezing.

We continue to watch a more potent storm system that will likely bring a shovelable snowfall to the region starting later Wednesday night. The snow will likely change to a wintry mix and some rain before switching back over to some lake enhanced snow Thursday into Friday. Expect impacts on travel due to snow and ice beginning Wednesday afternoon lasting into Friday.

On a climatological note, while January so far is averaging out to be among the top 10 warmest since Buffalo weather records began, it's also averaging out quite cloudy! That's the price we pay for some of the mild air this month. January is averaging about eight degrees warmer than normal per day.

Today's Forecast is...

MONDAY

MORNING: Light snow fades to flurries. near 32.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy. mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. near 30.

AFTERNOON: Flurries. mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. A few flurries. mid 20s

AFTERNOON: Snow developing. Lower 30s.