Winter Weather Advisories for Friday morning

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect in the overnight for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, and Chautauqua counties and last through most of tomorrow morning.

Clouds increase with showers arriving this afternoon. Sctd. rain showers will move through the area later today. Rain will mix with snow, sleet, and freezing rain overnight. Ice accumulation is possible north of Buffalo. Watch for slick roads in the morning. Snow showers early on Friday with much colder air over the area tomorrow.

THURSDAY

EVENING: Cloudy with a few showers. 30s

OVERNIGHT: A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain. Slick in many spots by AM. 30, dropping into the 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Blustery and colder with windswept flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

