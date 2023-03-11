Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings in effect into Saturday

Winter Storm Warning for Chautauqua County through 7am Saturday for 6-12" of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory for the rest of WNY through Saturday morning for 3-7" of snow.

Snow continues this evening and tonight through Saturday morning. All of WNY will receive several inches of snow with highest amounts of snow expected along the Chautauqua Ridge and on the hills south of Buffalo.

Snow will end Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon. Mostly cloudy again on Sunday with snow returning late Sunday night on Monday.

FRIDAY

EVENING: Snow, breezy. Low: upper 20s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers end. mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain/Snow mix, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

