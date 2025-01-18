Winter Storm Watch posted for parts of WNY including the City of Buffalo

Winter Storm Watch from late Sunday night through Wednesday morning for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

Winter Storm Watch for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties from Monday morning through Tuesday night.

Heavy lake effect snow is possible during this time period. A lot of uncertainty on where the band will set up be prepared for difficult travel early next week. An arctic airmass will bring the coldest air in almost 6 years to the region. Wind chills will be -15 to -25 degrees.