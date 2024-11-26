Winter Storm Watch: Lake effect snow will fire up at the end of the week in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Winter Storm Watch has been posted from Friday afternoon through Monday morning for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqa and Cattaraugus Counties.

What we know right now:

Lake Erie is 51 degrees which is 6 degrees above normal for this time of year. Cold air over Lake Erie will develop an intense lake effect snow band Friday afternoon.

Heavy snow is possible in the band with winds gusting near 30 mph. The snow and strong winds will make travel difficult or impossible.

The band could shift northward at times. It is too early to determine the exact placement of the band at this time.