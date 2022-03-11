Winter storm warnings and advisories across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory - N.Erie, Orleans, Genesee, Niagara county 7pm Friday through 6pm Saturday. Snow totals between 3-5".

Winter Storm Warning

-7pm Friday through 6pm Saturday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. With snow totals of 5-9+ inches

-7pm Friday through 1am Sunday for Allegany County with snow totals of 3-5 inches

-10pm Friday through 1am Sunday Potter and McKean county in PA with snow totals of 3-5+ inches.

Snow that is heavy at times and gusty winds will make travel difficult.

Next system arrives late Friday with rain and snow in the afternoon. The wintry mix changes to snow late on Friday and continues into early Saturday. Expect 2-4" of snow in Buffalo with higher amounts to the south and east.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow to snow, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow likely, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.