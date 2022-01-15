Winter Storm Warning for WNY and PA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind Chill Advisory through 7pm Sunday for all of WNY. Wind chills 10 to 20 degrees below zero could cause hypothermia. Be safe, dress in layers, and limit alcohol usage outside for tailgating, or take celebrations inside if possible.

Winter Storm Warning

- 1pm Sunday through 1pm Monday for Potter County. 6-11 inches of snow expected at a tenth of an inch of ice expected

-6pm Sunday through 6pm Monday for McKean and Potter County. Snow with accumulations of 9-12 inches expected.

-7pm Sunday through 7pm Monday for Allegany County. Snow accumulations of 8-14 inches expected.

-7pm Sunday through 10pm Monday for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattraugus Counties for heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 12-18 inches expected.

-9pm Sunday through 7pm Monday for Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, and Genesee Counties. Snow accumulations of 12-18 inches expected.

Gusty winds and heavy, wet snow will make travel dangerous to impossible, including slick roads and very limited visibility. This will impact the Monday morning through Monday evening commutes.

Bitter wind chills stick around through the overnight and into Sunday morning. The next storm arrives Sunday night with heavy snow from from Monday morning through the early afternoon. Expect a steady snow with gusty wind. Following the storm colder air will light up the lake effect snow machine adding to the already hefty totals.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 2

AFTERNOON: 30

Chilly with increasing clouds

MONDAY

MORNING: 23

AFTERNOON: 24

Breezy with snow, heavy at times

TUESDAY

MORNING: 14

AFTERNOON: 20

Localized lake snow. Otherwise a mix of sun & clouds

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 12

AFTERNOON: 36

Breezy with snow and some rain/snow showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 11

AFTERNOON: 12

Scattered snow showers