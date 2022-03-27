Winter Storm Warning for portions of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued until 5am Monday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. Heavy snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph will make travel difficult to dangerous with low visibility and slippery roads. Deep snow with blowing and drifting snow will also make travel difficult to dangerous. Greatest snow accumulations will be along the Chautauqua and the hills south and east of Buffalo. The Buffalo Metro area and areas inland and away from hills and ridges will see less snow accumulation. This is especially the case close to the Lake Erie shoreline.

Snow totals from Sunday 8am-Monday 5am

Temperatures today struggle to get to the freezing mark and with a 15-20mph wind, wind chills will be in the single digits to around zero! Monday is one more very cold day across WNY as temperatures remain in the 20s, nearly 20 degrees below average with windchill around and below zero. Springtime temperatures return by mid-week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 22

AFTERNOON: 30

Blustery with snow

MONDAY

MORNING: 16

AFTERNOON: 28

Blustery with lake effect

TUESDAY

MORNING: 19

AFTERNOON: 32

Partly cloudy with few flurries

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 23

AFTERNOON: 44

Scattered showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 43

AFTERNOON: 64

Scattered showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 39

AFTERNOON: 42

Windy with scattered wintry showers then rain showers

