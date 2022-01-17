Winter Storm Warning for WNY and PA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Storm Warning

-through 7pm Monday for McKean and Potter County. Snow with accumulations of 10-17 inches expected.

-through 7pm Monday for Allegany County. Snow accumulations of 8-12 inches expected.

-through 10pm Monday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattraugus Counties for heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 12-20 inches expected.

-9pm Sunday through 7pm Monday for Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, and Genesee Counties. Snow accumulations of 12-20 inches expected.

Gusty winds and heavy, wet snow will make travel dangerous to impossible, including slick roads and very limited visibility. This will impact the Monday morning through Monday evening commutes.

Our storm system has arrived, with heavy snow tonight into Monday morning. Snowfalls rates will back off a mid-morning on. Expect a steady snow with gusty wind. Following the storm colder air will light up the lake effect snow machine adding to the already hefty totals.

MONDAY

MORNING: 23

AFTERNOON: 24

Breezy with snow, heavy at times

TUESDAY

MORNING: 14

AFTERNOON: 20

Localized lake snow. Otherwise a mix of sun & clouds

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 12

AFTERNOON: 36

Windy with snow and some rain/snow showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 11

AFTERNOON: 12

Lake snow showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 3

AFTERNOON: 13

Lake flurries