Winter storm and holiday travel: When should you hit the road this weekend?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake effect snow will develop off Lake Erie this holiday weekend and the lake effect band will impact the area for several days, possibly making travel difficult.

The band will shift a bit at times and looks to move north toward Buffalo on Saturday. On Sunday, the band shifts back south and lake effect snow from Lake Ontario could impact areas east of Batavia.

As you or your loved ones travel across the area here are some times that snow could impact your travel plans.

Buffalo to Erie/Pittsburgh/Cleveland:

Travel along the Thruway will be slow starting Friday morning and continuing through the weekend. The band will produce heavy snow and strong winds reducing visibility. Be prepared to drive slowly on the Thruway from Erie to Hamburg this weekend.



Buffalo to Rochester/Syracuse:

The lake effect band could push north toward Buffalo late Saturday. On Sunday, the winds will become more northwesterly so lake effect snow bands will develop impacting areas to the east of Batavia. Travel could be difficult later on Sunday.



Buffalo to Southern Tier:

Taking the 219 south to I-86 will be difficult on Friday and will need to be monitored on Saturday depending on how far north the lake band drifts. On Sunday lake effect will settle further south of Buffalo impacting the 219 and Route 16.