Winter returns for Sunday

Snow on Sunday with minor accumulations
7 Weather Forecast 6pm Update, Saturday, April 2
Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 02, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds increase into the evening with another round of rain and snow showers overnight. Wintry weather Sunday with highs in the lower 40s for Buffalo and the Niagara Frontier and the 30s across the S.Tier. as snow showers continue into the afternoon with near an inch of accumulation.

SUNDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 40
Cold with rain/snow

MONDAY
MORNING: 31
AFTERNOON: 48
Cloudy

TUESDAY
MORNING: 37
AFTERNOON: 58
Cloudy

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 59
Showers

THURSDAY
MORNING: 47
AFTERNOON: 60
Showers

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
