Winter returns for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds increase into the evening with another round of rain and snow showers overnight. Wintry weather Sunday with highs in the lower 40s for Buffalo and the Niagara Frontier and the 30s across the S.Tier. as snow showers continue into the afternoon with near an inch of accumulation.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 40

Cold with rain/snow

MONDAY

MORNING: 31

AFTERNOON: 48

Cloudy

TUESDAY

MORNING: 37

AFTERNOON: 58

Cloudy

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 45

AFTERNOON: 59

Showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 47

AFTERNOON: 60

Showers

