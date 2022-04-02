Winter returns for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds increase into the evening with another round of rain and snow showers overnight. Wintry weather Sunday with highs in the lower 40s for Buffalo and the Niagara Frontier and the 30s across the S.Tier. as snow showers continue into the afternoon with near an inch of accumulation.
SUNDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 40
Cold with rain/snow
MONDAY
MORNING: 31
AFTERNOON: 48
Cloudy
TUESDAY
MORNING: 37
AFTERNOON: 58
Cloudy
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 59
Showers
THURSDAY
MORNING: 47
AFTERNOON: 60
Showers