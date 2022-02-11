Windy with rain showers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parking lots and sidewalks will be icy this morning. Clouds increase with rain showers arriving this afternoon. Winds will gust near 40 mile per hour and temperatures will top out in the mid 40s. A cold front moves through tonight and rain will change to snow. Early highs on Saturday will be near 30 degrees. Temperatures will drop during the day and highs will be in the teens on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers and strong winds, near 45.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid teens.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cold, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper teens.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

