Windy with rain showers this afternoon

Highs in the mid 40s today
Friday Weather
Posted at 7:39 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 07:39:52-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parking lots and sidewalks will be icy this morning. Clouds increase with rain showers arriving this afternoon. Winds will gust near 40 mile per hour and temperatures will top out in the mid 40s. A cold front moves through tonight and rain will change to snow. Early highs on Saturday will be near 30 degrees. Temperatures will drop during the day and highs will be in the teens on Sunday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers and strong winds, near 45.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid teens.

MONDAY
MORNING: Cold, near 0.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper teens.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

