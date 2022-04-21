Windy and wet Thursday forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain showers arrive this morning and will continue through early this afternoon. Winds will be strong today with gusts near 40mph. Expect mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the mid 50s. A few showers early on Saturday followed by sunny and warm conditions on Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain arrives, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Rain through early afternoon, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: A few showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 70.

