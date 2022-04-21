Watch
Windy and wet Thursday forecast

Winds gusting near 40mph
Thursday Weather
Posted at 8:12 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 08:12:47-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain showers arrive this morning and will continue through early this afternoon. Winds will be strong today with gusts near 40mph. Expect mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the mid 50s. A few showers early on Saturday followed by sunny and warm conditions on Sunday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain arrives, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Rain through early afternoon, mid 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: A few showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 70.

