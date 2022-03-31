Windy and warmer with sctd. showers and t-showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Windy and warmer today with sctd. showers and thundershowers at times. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s through early afternoon. Strong cold front will move through WNY later today and bring a chance for severe storms. The storms could bring heavy rain and damaging winds. Temperatures will drop to the mid 40s by late afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s with snow showers returning. We're back in the 40s with sunshine on Saturday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Windy and mild with showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, falling temperatures.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

