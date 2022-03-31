Watch
Windy and warmer with sctd. showers and t-showers

Early highs in the mid 60s
Thursday Weather
Posted at 7:55 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 07:55:03-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Windy and warmer today with sctd. showers and thundershowers at times. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s through early afternoon. Strong cold front will move through WNY later today and bring a chance for severe storms. The storms could bring heavy rain and damaging winds. Temperatures will drop to the mid 40s by late afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s with snow showers returning. We're back in the 40s with sunshine on Saturday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Windy and mild with showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, falling temperatures.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

