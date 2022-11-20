Windy and cold tonight, staying windy with more drifting snow Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The high impact, long duration, truly epic lake effect snow event for Western NY finally winds down tonight with one last gasp by a weakening lake snow band that will drift from Ski Country into Buffalo later into the overnight. Accumulations will be light at best on the order of 1 to 3 inches. The sky will clear in the wake of the band's passage allowing for sunshine to start your Monday, but it will be unseasonably, and unreasonably cold by mid to late November standards, with most spots starting out the morning in the teens. Temperatures won't be quite as low during the day on Monday with highs back into the upper 30s. That said, it will be windy. Gusts will be close to 40mph or even 50 mph in the afternoon. This will set the stage for considerable blowing and drifting of the freshly fallen more powdery snow that's out there on the ground throughout Monday.

The winds will gradually diminish Monday night, allowing for a much welcome pattern change to develop with quieter, calmer weather that should persist through Thanksgiving and into Friday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties in effect through 7pm Sunday. 45 mph wind gusts will cause blowing and drifting snow.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties now through 10pm Sunday for another 4 to 8" of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory for Allegany County now through 10pm Sunday for another 2 to 5" of snow.

Today's Forecast is...

MONDAY:

MORNING: Morning snow showers, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, breezy, near 40

TUESDAY:

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Less harsh, breaks of sun. 40

WEDNESDAY:

MORNING: Sun and clouds. 30

AFTERNOON: Ample sun. 40

THANKSGIVING DAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. mid 40s.

