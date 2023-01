Winds will gust near 30 mph this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Breezy and cool today with mostly cloudy skies. A weak cold front will move through tonight with some light snow showers. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain likely on Thursday with rain and snow on Friday. Early look at the Bills forecast calls for partly sunny skies with highs in the 30s!

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.