Windchill Advisory for parts of WNY and PA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind Chill Advisory for Southern Erie, Wyoming, , Cattaraugus, Allegany, Mckean, and Potter Counties from Midnight through 11am on Sunday. Wind chills will be -15.

Sunday, temperatures rise into the low 20s with snow showers developing into the afternoon. Milder air and temperatures rising above freezing move in as February begins.

SUNDAY

MORNING: -1

AFTERNOON: 20

Sun & clouds

MONDAY

MORNING: 10

AFTERNOON: 30

Sun & clouds

TUESDAY

MORNING:18

AFTERNOON: 40

Mostly cloudy and mild

WEDNESDAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

THURSDAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

