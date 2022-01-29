Windchill Advisory for parts of WNY and PA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind Chill Advisory for Southern Erie, Wyoming, , Cattaraugus, Allegany, Mckean, and Potter Counties from Midnight through 11am on Sunday. Wind chills will be -15.
Sunday, temperatures rise into the low 20s with snow showers developing into the afternoon. Milder air and temperatures rising above freezing move in as February begins.
SUNDAY
MORNING: -1
AFTERNOON: 20
Sun & clouds
MONDAY
MORNING: 10
AFTERNOON: 30
Sun & clouds
TUESDAY
MORNING:18
AFTERNOON: 40
Mostly cloudy and mild
WEDNESDAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:
THURSDAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON: