Wind chills 10 to 20 degrees below ZERO later today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind Chill Advisory from 6pm today through 1pm Saturday for all of WNY. Wind chills 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

Winter Storm Watch for all of WNY from 6pm Sunday through 6pm Monday for heavy snow.

Cold front will move through WNY this morning and temperatures will tumble. Wind chills will be below zero tonight through Saturday. Temperatures will top out near 10 degrees tomorrow with temperatures in the single digits for the Bills game. Next storm arrives on Monday with potentially heavy snow.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Few flakes, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and cold, upper teens.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 10.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Heavy snow, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow, upper 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

