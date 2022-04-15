Wind Advisory for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wind Advisory has been issued for Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Erie, and Chautauqua Counties for Friday 9am through 5pm. Wind gusts up to 55 mph can make travel in high profile vehicles difficult blow around holiday decorations, and cause a few power outages.

Friday rebounds to seasonable temperatures in the 50s but we can't quite kick the breeze. Downtown Buffalo remains in the 40s because of the southwest gusty wind. Friday also does not skate by rain-free. Highs fall below normal for the holiday weekend. Here we go with Saturday! We'll be getting in on the wintry precipitation, primarily south of Buffalo. With temperatures near freezing to start Easter Sunday, we could be looking at opportunities for more wintry precipitation, albeit scattered. Temperatures and remain in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday

FRIDAY-GOOD FRIDAY

MORNING: 45

AFTERNOON: 55

Windy with sun and clouds. Afternoon scattered showers

SATURDAY-PASSOVER

MORNING: 41

AFTERNOON: 45

Cooler with showers and wintry showers south and east of Buffalo

SUNDAY-EASTER

MORNING: 31

AFTERNOON: 45

Partly cloudy and chilly

MONDAY

MORNING: 33

AFTERNOON: 49

Scattered showers in the afternoon