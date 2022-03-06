Watch
Weather whiplash Monday

Warm temperatures in the rear-view mirror
7 Weather Forecast 6pm Update, Sunday, March 6
Posted at 6:31 PM, Mar 06, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will trail through in the evening, which will make temperatures tumbler to their late-winter values. We start the work week with snow in the Niagara Frontier, wintry mixed precipitation for the thruway and 86 corridor, and rain for points south. This turns to all rain by the afternoon, as temperatures increase above the freezing point. As the low pressure system slides to our east, we see another shot of snow showers that will turn on the lake effect snow machine on Tuesday. Tuesday starts with some lake effect snow showers for the morning. Lake effect showers make way for a mix of sun and clouds an chilly temperatures to finish the day. Temperatures will be on a steady climb as we head into the end of the work week.

MONDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 40
Falling temperatures turning rain to snow

TUESDAY
MORNING: 27
AFTERNOON: 32
Partly cloudy

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 27
AFTERNOON: 44
Partly cloudy

THURSDAY
MORNING: 29
AFTERNOON: 47
Mostly cloudy

FRIDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 28
Windy with snow

