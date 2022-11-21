Wind Advisories for much of Western NY into tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind Advisory through 7 p.m. today for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. Winds will gust near 50 miles per hour early this afternoon. Lake effect snow has ended, and we'll have a mix of sun and clouds today. Winds diminish tonight and the weather will be dry through Thanksgiving.

MONDAY

AFTERNOON: Very winds, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

