Wind Advisories for much of Western NY into tonight

Peak wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph likely into the evening will mean some drifting snow in the open countryside
Posted at 12:34 PM, Nov 21, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind Advisory through 7 p.m. today for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. Winds will gust near 50 miles per hour early this afternoon. Lake effect snow has ended, and we'll have a mix of sun and clouds today. Winds diminish tonight and the weather will be dry through Thanksgiving.

MONDAY
AFTERNOON: Very winds, upper 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 40s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

