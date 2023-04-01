Wind Advisories for all of Western NY Saturday

Wind Advisory for all of Western NY through 7pm Saturday. Expect southwest winds of 20 to 30mph with some gusts near 50mph possible especially in the vicinity of a couple of thunderstorms that form.

There will be a window early Saturday where we see some sun. Temperatures will soar into the lower 60s. Another round of showers and scattered thunderstorms will develop early in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has Western NY in a slight risk for severe weather, the primary threat coming from strong straight line winds in one or two thunderstorms. The time frame for some of these storms is between Noon and 3pm. after which rain switches to snow as temperatures drop. It will be much cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and sunshine.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sunny, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with showers and t-storms, upper 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.