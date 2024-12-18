Watch Now
Will we see a white Christmas in Western New York this year?

You can watch Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski's forecast directly below.
Christmas Forecast for Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our chances for a White Christmas continue diminishing as milder air is expected to arrive in Western New York starting Christmas Eve.

White Christmas KML-1640042842100 (2).png

On average Buffalo has a 58 percent chance for a White Christmas. The chance in Buffalo this year is going to be much lower.

CHRISTMAS CLIMATOLOGY.png

The most snow recorded on Christmas was 8.4" in 2002.

The greatest snow depth was 27" in 2022.

8 to 14 Day Temp Outlook_MB2.png

Long-range models are forecasting rain Tuesday evening with rain continuing for Christmas. The above-normal temperatures will stick around as we end 2024.

