Will we see a white Christmas in Western New York this year?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our chances for a White Christmas continue diminishing as milder air is expected to arrive in Western New York starting Christmas Eve.

On average Buffalo has a 58 percent chance for a White Christmas. The chance in Buffalo this year is going to be much lower.

The most snow recorded on Christmas was 8.4" in 2002.

The greatest snow depth was 27" in 2022.

Long-range models are forecasting rain Tuesday evening with rain continuing for Christmas. The above-normal temperatures will stick around as we end 2024.