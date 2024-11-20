Will the record hold for the latest date snowflakes have fallen at the Buffalo Airport?

The latest date for the first snowflakes at the Buffalo Airport is November 22, 1985. 39 years ago is tied to the record from 39 years before that, 1946. If you're a pattern person, you might think our time is due, Friday, November 22, 2024. The fun or interesting part is that the Buffalo Airport can tie the record again. An area of low pressure will be slowly sliding across the region with wet snow showers across higher elevations of the S.Tier and by Friday morning, cold enough air might be in place for the airport to receive its first snow.

Buffalo will be flirting with the latest flakes on record. https://t.co/jvdAWDS1VZ — Autumn Lewandowski (@AutumnsWeather) November 20, 2024

Here's what you can expect:

Wednesday evening: Rain showers and winds increase.

Wednesday night: Higher elevations across central and eastern S.Tier switch to wet flakes. Rest of WNY remains liquid with gusty winds and dropping from the 40s to 30s. Wet, slushy coating for S.Tier possible.

Thursday: S.Tier wet snow showers, Buffalo and surrounding suburbs, cold rain.

Thursday night: Wet flakes may approach the Buffalo Airport, Genesee county and across the Boston hills and Wyoming county. A few inches across the S.Tier higher elevations possible.

Friday: Wet snow continues for the S.Tier, only minor accumulations, mainly at night possible and cold rain remains the primary precipitation between Dunkirk, to Buffalo to Batavia.

If you're traveling to the S.Tier, especially at night into the weekend, be prepared for wintry conditions.