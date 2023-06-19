Watch Now
Wildfire smoke returns to Western New York early this week

85-90% of wildfires are started by humans
Monday Weather
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 10:55:07-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wildfire smoke from Canada has been creating hazy conditions for Western New York. The smoke will create milky sky conditions at times again today. Smoke will linger into your Tuesday before dissipating by Wednesday.

The current Air Quality Index for our area is 70. This means if you are unusually sensitive to particle pollution, consider reducing your activity level or shorten the amount of time you are active outside.

Interestingly 85 to 90% of wildfires are created by humans. Most common causes are sparks from power lines, cigarette disposal, arson,and careless campers who don't put campfires out completely. Only 10% of wildfires are started by natural causes. The leading natural cause for fires is lightning.

Wildfires have ecological benefits. The fires clear out dead organic materials. Many plants require fire to continue their life cycles.

