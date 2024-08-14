Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wildfire smoke from Canada has returned to the sky over Western New York, but it's not as bad as it was before

You may notice a haziness to the sky over Western New York over the next couple of days, as wildfire smoke has made its way in from Western Canada on northerly breezes
20230606_130833.jpg
Josh Nichols
Smoky skies near the Lake Ontario shoreline in June 2023.
20230606_130833.jpg
Posted
and last updated

(WKBW-TV) BUFFALO, NY — We have been enjoying some of the finest mid-to-late summer weather weather imaginable across all of Western New York over the last few days. The combination of low humidity, a pleasant brand of warmth, and good visibilit has made conditions delightful especially for vacationers and those enjoying the great outdoors.

But there's a small "fly in the ointment" in the midst of this gorgeous stretch of weather. And that fly is Canadian wildfire smoke.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires returned to Western New York this week, bringing hazy conditions that are expected to linger for several days.

The good news is that the smoke is light, and will by no stretch of the imagination be like the smoke we endured in June of 2023.

According to Airnow.gov, air quality in Buffalo is "moderate" today, owing to ozone. Despite the smoke, the air quality forecast for tomorrow in Buffalo is projected to be good.

Canadian authorities are currently monitoring fires that have started up again since the historic firestorm of 2023, which burned more than 45 million acres.
While Canada’s wildfire season usually starts in May and goes through September, most fires are reported in June and or July.

We'll continue to monitor the smoke layer and keep you posted as to its projected path.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App