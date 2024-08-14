Wildfire smoke from Canada has returned to the sky over Western New York, but it's not as bad as it was before

(WKBW-TV) BUFFALO, NY — We have been enjoying some of the finest mid-to-late summer weather weather imaginable across all of Western New York over the last few days. The combination of low humidity, a pleasant brand of warmth, and good visibilit has made conditions delightful especially for vacationers and those enjoying the great outdoors.

But there's a small "fly in the ointment" in the midst of this gorgeous stretch of weather. And that fly is Canadian wildfire smoke.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires returned to Western New York this week, bringing hazy conditions that are expected to linger for several days.

If the sky doesn't appear to be a perfect hue of blue, it's because Canadian wildfire smoke has returned to the sky over Western NY. Should stick around for a couple of days. No noticeable smell, but a definite "fuzzy" sun. #WNY #WX pic.twitter.com/rQtKtxsaU0 — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) August 14, 2024

The good news is that the smoke is light, and will by no stretch of the imagination be like the smoke we endured in June of 2023.

According to Airnow.gov, air quality in Buffalo is "moderate" today, owing to ozone. Despite the smoke, the air quality forecast for tomorrow in Buffalo is projected to be good.

Air quality is good to moderate over Western NY, despite the thin layer of Canadian wildfire smoke. And good air quality is projected for tomorrow as well. #WNY #Buffalo #WX pic.twitter.com/S61W2lb72z — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) August 14, 2024

Canadian authorities are currently monitoring fires that have started up again since the historic firestorm of 2023, which burned more than 45 million acres.

While Canada’s wildfire season usually starts in May and goes through September, most fires are reported in June and or July.

We'll continue to monitor the smoke layer and keep you posted as to its projected path.