Why does the solar eclipse move opposite of the sunrise and sunset?

If the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, why does the solar eclipse move in the opposite direction?
Posted at 5:10 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 17:10:02-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, why does the solar eclipse travel in the opposite direction?

During an eclipse, the motion of the moon’s shadow—not the sun—is what matters. Earth rotates from west to east and the solar eclipse follows this path. This happens because of the Earth’s motion in its orbit around the Sun.

The path of upcoming April 8th eclipse, will take place along a narrow pathway from southwest to northeast in the United States. It will follow a 100-mile-wide track that will travel from Texas to the State of Maine and making a full stop here in Western New york along the way.

The eclipse will take place in the Buffalo region beginning at 2:04pm, with totality at 3:18PM (for 4 minutes) and ending at 4:32PM.

