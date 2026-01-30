Where is Buffalo in the Golden Snowball race as of the end of January?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Golden Snowball is awarded to the snowiest of one of five cities in New York. The competition is between Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse.

Buffalo is in THIRD place right now for the Golden Snowball Award. Syracuse has a big lead with more than 111 inches of snow so far this season.

Buffalo for the month of January has received 36.1" of snow, which is 11" above normal. The record for January snow is 68.3" set in 1977.

Lake Erie is 95% ice-covered, which will greatly limit the lake effect snow for Buffalo for the rest of the season. Lake Ontario is still open and with the cold air forecast to stick around through at least mid-February, Syracuse will continue to add to its lead.