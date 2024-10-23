When does Western New York typically see some of its first flakes fly?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are getting deeper and deeper into the month of October now, and as painful as it might be, that means it’s time to start thinking about preparing for…winter!

So the question is, what are some of the averages with respect to snowfall in Western New York and when can we expect the first flakes to fly?

It might seem a bit early to talk about snow in Western New York, but actually it isn’t! Just think back to October 12 and 13, 2006, dubbed The Night The Trees Wept, or the October Surprise. Buffalo recorded a whopping 21 inches of water-laden snow in 16 hours. Tens of thousands of trees were destroyed due to the combination of the weight of the snow and the fact that the trees had all their leaves. In many cases, the lay of the land is still recovering from that remarkable storm.

Typically, Buffalo records its first flake on October 24, it’s first measurable snowfall by November 8, and its first whole inch by November 18. Naturally, every season is different. On September 20, 1956, Buffalo had its earliest first flake. We’ve also waited as late as November 22 for our first flake, and as late as December 18 for our first measurable snowfall.

So now you know a little bit more about when we typically see the first flakes flying here in the Queen City. It might help you prepare for what we all know is…the inevitable!

Got a weather question that you’d like answered? E-mail me at weather@wkbw.com, and your weather question could be the subject of the next Josh’s Weather Academy.