When can we usually expect our first frost in Western New York?

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — We are getting deeper into September and that means the growing soon will be coming to a close, as the first frost will develop.

So, when can we typically expect that frost? And how does frost form? It’s what I’ll look into in this week’s edition of Josh’s Weather Academy.

In a year, TWO dates are more important to a gardener or farmer than any other: The date of the first fall frost, and the date of the last spring frost, which makes up the growing season. These dates are weather-dependent and location-dependent, so every region has a different set of dates.

On average, for Buffalo, the average date of the first frost is right around October 11. Areas away from the lakes and into the higher ground of the Southern Tier can see frost by the first week of October.

Frost is just a thin layer of ice that forms on anything at the surface when the temperature at ground level is 32 degrees. Water vapor that’s in the air during the day turns into liquid water droplets at night as the air gets colder. This is condensation! If the temperature is low enough, those droplets will freeze directly into ice crystals, forming frost. Usually, this will happen on clear, calm nights, as these conditions promote rapid surface cooling.

So now you know a little bit more about when we can expect that first frost, and how frost forms.

