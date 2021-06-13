Watch
Weather

Actions

What to expect for Summer '21

2021 Summer Outlook for WNY
items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Summer Outlook
Summer Outlook 1
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 17:03:13-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summer officially begins at 11:32 p.m. on June 20 this year. Last year we had a very warm summer and it looks like we will experience another summer with above normal temperatures.

Summer Outlook 1
Summer Outlook

La Nina has come to an end and El Nino/Southern Oscillation neutral conditions are expected for the summer. As we head into July and August we're expecting a 50 to 60 percent chance of above normal temperatures for WNY.

Summer O
Summer Outlook

Since January 1, 2021 Buffalo has recorded a nearly 5" precipitation deficit. Forecasts for the summer indicate a 30 to 40 percent chance for above normal precipitation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018