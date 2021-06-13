What to expect for Summer '21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summer officially begins at 11:32 p.m. on June 20 this year. Last year we had a very warm summer and it looks like we will experience another summer with above normal temperatures.

WKBW Summer Outlook

La Nina has come to an end and El Nino/Southern Oscillation neutral conditions are expected for the summer. As we head into July and August we're expecting a 50 to 60 percent chance of above normal temperatures for WNY.

WKBW Summer Outlook

Since January 1, 2021 Buffalo has recorded a nearly 5" precipitation deficit. Forecasts for the summer indicate a 30 to 40 percent chance for above normal precipitation.