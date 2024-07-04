What costs more: heating or cooling your home?

(WKBW-TV) BUFFALO, NY — We do everything we can throughout the year to make ends meet in these challenging times. One of those things is watching how much energy we use so that we don’t waste our money.

Have you ever wondered whether it takes more energy to heat your home or to cool your home?

Most people would agree that paying bills isn’t much fun, especially if you live in a colder region of the nation like Western New York and you are paying the heating bill in winter.

So what costs more: heating or cooling?

First, let’s look at a breakdown of the averages to see what chunk of the energy pie heating and cooling take up. Note that more than half of all the energy you use in your home is taken up by BOTH heating and cooling. Even the water heater, fridge, dryer, oven, TV, lights, and dishwasher put together account for less!

Now let's look at this graph that compares temperature to energy consumption. Note the rapid exponential climb in energy use when temperatures go above 65 degrees. When temperatures climb above 90 degrees, it takes more energy to cool your home than it does to heat your home on a day when temperatures hover near freezing.

In colder climates, the temperature difference between the desired indoor temperature and the outdoor temperature is usually greater than in warmer climates. This means more energy is required to heat an indoor space to a comfortable level compared to cooling it.

One way to calculate average energy consumption is through a concept called degree days. Degree days are measures of how cold or warm a location is. A degree day compares the mean temperature for the day to 65 degrees, which is considered to be a comfortable indoor temperature. The more extreme the outside temperature, the higher the number of degree days. A high number of degree days generally results in higher energy use for space heating or cooling.

So the next time you head for the thermostat on a hot summer day to cool things down, remember, that you may be spending a little extra.