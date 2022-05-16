Wet weather returns to WNY today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cold front moving through WNY today will bring showers and thundershowers to the region. Rain will arrive late this morning and continue through this afternoon. Early highs in the 60s with temperatures dropping this afternoon. Breezy and cooler on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Shower and t-showers, upper 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and breezy, upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, low to mid 80s.

