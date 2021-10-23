Wet weather ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight is another rather chilly one with lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s for the S. Tier, PA, and the higher terrain. Showers will start to slowly die down into the overnight with only a few pesky lake rain showers as we head into the morning. Sunday has slightly milder air and only a few more lake rain showers through the day. We'll certainly spend more time dry than wet. Late afternoon to early evening more widespread rain makes its way to the region. Get ready for quite the unsettled next few days! More showers are in store for the first part of the work week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 49

AFTERNOON: 54

Mostly cloudy with few lake showers. Widespread rain in the AFT/EVE

MONDAY

MORNING: 49

AFTERNOON: 55

AM rain/fog. Then cloudy with AFT/EVE rain

TUESDAY

MORNING: 45

AFTERNOON: 49

Chilly with rain

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 46

AFTERNOON: 54

AM showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 45

AFTERNOON: 56

Mostly cloudy and cool

