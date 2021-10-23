Watch
Wet weather ahead

Sunday has a break in the rain but widespread rain is ahead
7 First Alert Forecast 6pm, Update, Saturday October, 23
Posted at 6:26 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 18:26:06-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight is another rather chilly one with lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s for the S. Tier, PA, and the higher terrain. Showers will start to slowly die down into the overnight with only a few pesky lake rain showers as we head into the morning. Sunday has slightly milder air and only a few more lake rain showers through the day. We'll certainly spend more time dry than wet. Late afternoon to early evening more widespread rain makes its way to the region. Get ready for quite the unsettled next few days! More showers are in store for the first part of the work week.

SUNDAY
MORNING: 49
AFTERNOON: 54
Mostly cloudy with few lake showers. Widespread rain in the AFT/EVE

MONDAY
MORNING: 49
AFTERNOON: 55
AM rain/fog. Then cloudy with AFT/EVE rain

TUESDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 49
Chilly with rain

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 54
AM showers

THURSDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 56
Mostly cloudy and cool

