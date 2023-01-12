Wet this afternoon and tonight, wintry tomorrow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A steady rain will arrive this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Rain will change to snow overnight with 1 to 3" of snow by morning. Snow totals will be in the 2 to 4" for the day with higher amounts near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Skies clear out on Saturday with highs only in the 20s. For the Bills game on Sunday expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures in the low 30s.

THURSDAY

AFTERNOON: Steady rain arrives, low 40s.

EVENING: Periods of rain. Some hilltop fog. 30s by morning.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

