Wet Monday forecast for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A stationary front across WNY will be the focal point for rain today. Expect steady showers this morning with sctd. showers this afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the 60s. Expect highs in the 60s tomorrow as well. We are in the 70s Wednesday through Saturday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers off and on, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy skies with drizzle, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s,

