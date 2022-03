Wet and windy for your Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain showers early this morning will make for wet roads for the morning commute. Another round of rain arrives late this morning through this afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times and a thundershower is possible. Mostly cloudy and mild on Thursday with rain and snow returning Friday and Saturday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers and breezy, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Chilly, low 30s.