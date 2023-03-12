Western NY to be on the edge of a winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak area of low pressure will produce some light spotty snow showers tonight and into Monday morning. Amounts will be negligible amounting to nothing more than a dusting. We then will find ourselves on the edge of a major east coast winter storm that will park itself off the Southern New England coast. Expect lake enhanced snows late Monday night, possibly lasting into Wednesday. Amounts will be enough to shovel, but manageable for Western NY. It looks like a different story not too far down the Thruway into places like Rochester and the Finger Lakes where Winter Storm Watches are posted for up to a foot of snow. Central and Eastern NY will be dealing with the potential for nearly TWO feet of snowfall from this system.

SUNDAY:

EVENING: Snow showers. Upper 30s

MONDAY:

MORNING: Few snow showers. 30

AFTERNOON: Snow & rain showers. Upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Few snow showers. Mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Wet snow showers. Upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Few flakes. upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. 20s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. lower 40s

