Western New Yorkers have a chance of seeing The Northern Lights tonight

(WKBW-TV)-BUFFALO, NY — Call it an event of celestial proportion!

According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a major geomagnetic storm is impacting Earth, triggered by what is known as a coronal mass ejection (CME).

Saturday, the SWPC issued geomagnetic storm watches through Monday as a coronal mass ejection was on track to impact Earth. At the time, the agency said the geomagnetic storms could reach G2 “moderate” and G3 “strong” strength.

It turns out the geomagnetic storm reached G4 "severe levels".

This increases the likelihood that we may see a display of the aurora borealis, or the "Northern Lights"

It should be said that there are no guarantees that you'll see this remarkable celestial display, but because of the strength of the geomagnetic storm, the chances we'll have a chance at seeing them increases. The Space Weather Prediction Center attempts to predict the effect of the coronal mass ejection's energy, which can prompt Geomagnetic Storm Watches and Warnings to be issued.

So what's the best way to see the Northern Lights? Here are a few tips.

Josh Nichols tips on seeing the aurora borealis

...And pack your patience! You may be outside for a while!

The time frame that's most typical for the aurora borealis to put on a show is usually between Midnight and 5 a.m., so be prepared to be a bit tired on Monday!

If you are able to photograph the Northern Lights, be sure to share your capture with us on our social media platforms, and over e-mail at weather@wkbw.com

Keep looking up!