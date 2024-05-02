Western New York has another chance to get a glimpse of the Northern Lights

(WKBW-TV), Buffalo — There's nothing quite as mesmerizing or fascinating as looking up into the heavens and marveling at all the celestial happenings that take place from night to night.

It's even more remarkable when the Heavens put on a show that's not seen quite often. The total eclipse of the sun in April, despite some cloud cover, delighted thousands of people in Western New York, even if it was just for a matter of mere minutes.

Fast forward to tonight, and potentially tomorrow night, and you have the makings of what could be another fascinating sky show: the Northern Lights.

There's a chance at seeing the Northern Lights tonight & tomorrow night in #WNY. Tonight's sky would provide perfect viewing conditions! Per NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, and https://t.co/phM804tETM pic.twitter.com/GLsQAJLTA0 — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) May 2, 2024

The Northern Lights are caused by the interaction of the solar wind with the Earth's magnetosphere.

Just hours ago, a large blast of energy from the sun, known as a coronal mass ejection (often referred to as a CME), struck the magnetic field surrounding the Earth. This kind of event increases our chances of seeing the aurora.

And according to the Space Weather Prediction Center, the aurora may be visible as far south as parts of New York State.

There's no real "fool-proof" method of forecasting the exact time and place you see the aurora, but with a clear sky tonight, and this recent "burp" from the sun, Western New Yorkers may "luck out" and see the famed Northern Lights.

So....Pack your patience, get into some dark country skies, and look up!