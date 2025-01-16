Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Polar Vortex could bring Western New York the coldest air in almost 6 years

Temperatures will be below zero for the first time since February, 2019.
Aaron's Tracking the coldest air in almost 6 years heading toward WNY
Posted
and last updated

The coldest air of the season is heading toward Western New York early next week.

The Polar Vortex will send frigid air to the area. This could be the coldest air in Western New York in almost 6 years.

The last time the temperature has been below zero was February 1, 2019, when the temperature dropped to -4.

On February 4, 2023, the low temperate was zero and that is the last time our temperature has been zero.

Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning temperatures are expected to be below zero for the first time in almost 6 years.

The record low on January 21 is -10 set in 1985.
The record low on January 22 is -7 set in 1976.

The records look safe but it will be dangerously cold.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App