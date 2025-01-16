Polar Vortex could bring Western New York the coldest air in almost 6 years

The coldest air of the season is heading toward Western New York early next week.

The Polar Vortex will send frigid air to the area. This could be the coldest air in Western New York in almost 6 years.

The last time the temperature has been below zero was February 1, 2019, when the temperature dropped to -4.

On February 4, 2023, the low temperate was zero and that is the last time our temperature has been zero.

Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning temperatures are expected to be below zero for the first time in almost 6 years.

The record low on January 21 is -10 set in 1985.

The record low on January 22 is -7 set in 1976.

The records look safe but it will be dangerously cold.