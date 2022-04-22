When it comes to snowiest cities, Buffalo ranks number one

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo, you're looking good. And rather snowy.

Ninety-six inches of snow fell in the Queen City, enough to give Buffalo the Golden Snowball Award for the most snow between the five largest upstate cities in New York.

Buffalo has also won the Golden Snow Globe award, which is awarded to the snowiest U.S. city with more than 100,000 people. Anchorage, Alaska is the runner-up.

Our snow total of 96 inches this season is slightly above the average of 95.1 inches.

GOLDEN SNOWBALL TOP 5:

Buffalo 96"

Rochester 87"

Binghamton 81.4"

Syracuse 76"

Albany 36.4"

GOLDEN SNOW GLOBE TOP 5:

Buffalo 96"

Anchorage 89.3"

Rochester 87.0"

Boulder, CO 80.4"

Syracuse 76.0"