We're not out of the wintry woods just yet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo has seen a record start to the snow season. Total storm snowfall is now in excess of 43". If another flake didn't fall for the entire winter, we would still meet quota for snowfall for a WHOLE season. And there's still a way to go.

The lake effect snow band will continue to show its resiliency through Tuesday afternoon. In its wake another 2 to 6 inches of snow will fall in the most persistent snow bands.

Once the lake snow fades later Tuesday, temperatures rebound in a big way. We could be pushing 50 by the time we reach the New Year's weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: Lake Snow showers, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 20.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Flurries. mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Less harsh. upper 30s

